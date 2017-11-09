Is The Next Star Wars Movie Filming Near Port Huron?

By Bobby Mitchell
Did you see the news going around the internet that part of the next Star Wars movie would be filmed outside Port Huron in the spring of 2018 and they would be looking for extras? It included a quote from the producer “We think that Port Huron is a great place to find the hundreds of extras for our alien population and we’re very excited about filming here.”

The good news is that the people at LucasFilm don’t think we look like Star Wars aliens and that Michigan doesn’t look like a desolate unnamed planet. The bad news – it’s a hoax circulating around the internet and naming small towns all over the country. Recently the reports had named Defiance, Iowa, Vista, California, and Waterloo, Iowa.

There is a network of fake sites pushing the story that has a history of repeating the same story over and over again with different location details. Here’s what to look for. Many of the sites have a disclaimer all the way at the bottom that says:

DISCLAIMER:
wky12.com is a satirical website. Most articles on this website are works of fantasy or satire and are not true. This website is meant for entertainment purposes only.

 

