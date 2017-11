By: Beau Daniels

We’ve seen older couples wear matching clothes, and hey some of Detroit’s news anchors wear corny matching outfits. But becoming hip even to millennials, is wearing matching PJ’s with your dog.

Some have already sold out.

But with demand comes more production.

Owner and dog matching outfits are around $50, family outfits close to $80.

yes, my mom bought us all (including my dog) matching flannel christmas pj's……. pic.twitter.com/M7MXZ8ImXK — Madie Smith (@tmadiesmith) December 25, 2016

