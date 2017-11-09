Pokemon Go Creators To Release Harry Potter Game

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will launch next year from Niantic, the company that created Pokemon Go, and Warner Bros. Interactive. That’s right, next summer we’ll be treated to people wandering around in public waving their phones in the air and yelling “Accio Uber!” (if only that would really work).

Niantic says:

“With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies. We’re thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco’s development team to bring this magical and beloved series to life in a brand new way. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will leverage the full stack of the Niantic Platform while also providing an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics.”

An exact release date has not yet been set, but the creators promise more information will be released soon.