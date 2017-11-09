Self Driving Bus Gets Into Accident On Its First Day In Service

(WOMC) — A driverless shuttle bus was in an accident on the first day the electric vehicle was being tested in Las Vegas.

Police said another vehicle with a human driver was the one at fault.

“The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it’s sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident,” the city said in a statement. “Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided.”

The bus, which can carry up to 11 people and communicate with traffic signals, stopped itself when its sensor noticed the truck backing up.

No one was injured during the accident.