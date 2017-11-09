las vegas, vegas, selfdriving, vehicle, crash

Self Driving Bus Gets Into Accident On Its First Day In Service

Filed Under: crash, Las Vegas, selfdriving, Vegas, vehicle
(Source: Flickr/Robert Riley)

(WOMC) — A driverless shuttle bus was in an accident on the first day the electric vehicle was being tested in Las Vegas.

Police said another vehicle with a human driver was the one at fault.

“The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it’s sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident,” the city said in a statement. “Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided.”

The bus, which can carry up to 11 people and communicate with traffic signals, stopped itself when its sensor noticed the truck backing up.

No one was injured during the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live