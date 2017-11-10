5 Reasons to Love Cold Weather

It’s freezing. You have icicles coming out of your faucet. Your snuggie needs a snuggie. The chickens are begging KFC to be fried. The Detroit River is now the Detroit Ice Skating Rink. Brrrrrrrrr. But here are five things to love about cold weather.

You can wear sweatshirts. I’ve seen the memes. You love this. “Am I wearing a bra? Who knows. Am I wearing what I wore to bed under it? Maybe.” Your hot flashes are starting to feel good. The cold weather makes it tough to exercise. That and the fact I just don’t want to. Hibernation seems like a really good plan. I put on enough layers that I can’t actually fit through the door to go outside. Coffee on a stick. (Bonus reason to love cold weather.)