5 Reasons to Love Cold Weather

It’s freezing. You have icicles coming out of your faucet. Your snuggie needs a snuggie. The chickens are begging KFC to be fried. The Detroit River is now the Detroit Ice Skating Rink. Brrrrrrrrr. But here are five things to love about cold weather.
- You can wear sweatshirts. I’ve seen the memes. You love this. “Am I wearing a bra? Who knows. Am I wearing what I wore to bed under it? Maybe.”
- Your hot flashes are starting to feel good.
- The cold weather makes it tough to exercise. That and the fact I just don’t want to.
- Hibernation seems like a really good plan.
- I put on enough layers that I can’t actually fit through the door to go outside.
- Coffee on a stick. (Bonus reason to love cold weather.)