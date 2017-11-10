5 Reasons to Love Cold Weather

By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Campus Martius, cold weather, Detroit River, love cold weather
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It’s freezing. You have icicles coming out of your faucet. Your snuggie needs a snuggie. The chickens are begging KFC to be fried. The Detroit River is now the Detroit Ice Skating Rink. Brrrrrrrrr. But here are five things to love about cold weather.

  1. You can wear sweatshirts. I’ve seen the memes. You love this. “Am I wearing a bra? Who knows. Am I wearing what I wore to bed under it? Maybe.”
  2. Your hot flashes are starting to feel good.
  3. The cold weather makes it tough to exercise. That and the fact I just don’t want to.
  4. Hibernation seems like a really good plan.
  5. I put on enough layers that I can’t actually fit through the door to go outside.
  6. Coffee on a stick. (Bonus reason to love cold weather.)
More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live