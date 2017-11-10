How To Spot A Fake Michigander

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Pure Michigan
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

Love this from Only In Your State. How to spot a Michigan Impostor. If they like ocean water better than fresh water they are an impostor.

Of course when you ask their hometown and they use a real map that’s another indicator.

A great test to expose a fake is simply a pronunciation test with street names and also especially Mackinac.

Even how they treat an upset stomach works.

Several more ways to expose a fake Michigander here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live