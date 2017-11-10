How To Spot A Fake Michigander

By: Beau Daniels

Love this from Only In Your State. How to spot a Michigan Impostor. If they like ocean water better than fresh water they are an impostor.

Of course when you ask their hometown and they use a real map that’s another indicator.

During my #standup set tonight I pointed out where I was from on the #mittenmap #Michigander pic.twitter.com/owtJuNS9MX — Elyse Ribbons 柳素英 (@iheartbeijing) October 12, 2017

A great test to expose a fake is simply a pronunciation test with street names and also especially Mackinac.

60 years! Happy Birthday Mackinac Bridge pic.twitter.com/OdVys2h0CW — Lake Superior Photo (@LAKSuperiorFoto) November 1, 2017

Even how they treat an upset stomach works.

For the times when Faygo Party Pop just won't cut it…#PureMichigan #HomeRemedies pic.twitter.com/yQf9U9Yxrm — Not Dan Dickerson (@fake_DDickerson) November 7, 2017

Several more ways to expose a fake Michigander here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter