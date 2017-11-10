How To Spot A Fake Michigander

By: Beau Daniels
Love this from Only In Your State. How to spot a Michigan Impostor. If they like ocean water better than fresh water they are an impostor.
Of course when you ask their hometown and they use a real map that’s another indicator.
A great test to expose a fake is simply a pronunciation test with street names and also especially Mackinac.
Even how they treat an upset stomach works.
Several more ways to expose a fake Michigander here.
“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter