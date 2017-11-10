Little Debbie, Retiring, Favorite, Treat, Christmas tree cakes, Nutty Buddy, Otameal Creme Pies, honey buns

Is Little Debbie Retiring Your Favorite Treat?

(Source: Twitter/Little Debbie)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Little Debbie, don’t you dare do this to us.

The popular snack cake that features the legendary Little Debbie on its boxes tweeted a picture with four of its popular snack cakes on it: the Christmas tree cakes, the Nutty Buddy, the Otameal Creme Pies, and the honey buns.

Then Little Debbie asked a dangerous question on Nov. 8: Which one? The photo featured the four snack cakes and says “one gotta go forever…”

It’s very similar to a popular Facebook meme where someone poses question to “which one has to go,” and lists a series of pop stars, food, restaurants, etc.

Little Debbie knows they’ve started some drama.

