The Beatles Unveil ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Jukebox and It’s Glorious

Filed Under: The Beatles

By Scott T. Sterling

Now this is the perfect holiday gift for the Beatles fan who has everything.

Related: Updated ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Cover Features Artist Lost in 2017

The Beatles’ Apple Corp and jukebox manufacturer Sound Leisure have collaborated on a new Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-themed jukebox and it’s beautiful.

The classic machine can hold up to 70 45rpm records with 140 selection options and the ability to play both A & B sides. It’s also got modern capabilities, with a Bluetooth receiver and the ability to stream digital music from a compatible device.

Beyond it’s functions, the jukebox is a joy to just look at, covered with images from the iconic album cover from which it’s inspired.

The jukeboxes are custom made, priced at £8995 — approximately $11,900 — plus delivery and installation.

Check out photos and see a trailer for the Beatles jukebox as well as a clip revealing how it was made below.

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live