Detroit Planting 10,000 Trees

By: Beau Daniels

Detroit will be planting 10,000 trees. Is Detroit the new Ann Arbor? Actually Detroit was considered the Arborland according to the General Services Department Director, “Detroit used to be known as a city of trees, but we have lost so many over the past several decades to various causes. We’ve been putting a lot of energy into removing the dangerous dead trees and felt it was time to get back to planting new trees because they add so much to the community and the environment.”

Michigan Chronicle reports that it will cost 3 million dollars a year over the next 3 years. Very cool is the fact that Detroit residents will help in determining where the trees will be planted, “Neighborhoods are being asked to assist us in determining just where it is the trees should be planted. It’s important to have our residents be a part of this process. They could choose to place a tree in front of their home or anywhere on their block and help to beautify the neighborhood in the process.” The life of the species of trees planted is predicted to be 40 to 100 years.

