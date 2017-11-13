Jeff Lynne’s ELO Plots First U.S. Tour in Over 35 Years

By Scott T. Sterling

The ELO spaceship is set to tour America for the first time since 1981.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame outfit Jeff Lynne’s ELO has revealed plans for the band to hit North America next summer for a handful of dates that kick off August 2 at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. The tour winds up in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 24.

“Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group,” Lynne said in a press statement. “We can’t wait to play for them again.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 17 via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the group’s new release, Wembley Or Bust, at Jeff Lynne’s ELO Official US Store prior to 4:00pm EST on November 14, 2017 are eligible to receive a ticket presale code for the 2018 US tour dates. Get details here.

See the full list of dates below.

08/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

