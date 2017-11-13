Jeff Lynne, Jeff Lynne's ELO, ELO, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, Show, Tour, 2018, Concert

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Detroit Show

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Jeff Lynne of ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. Debuting on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — The man behind some of the biggest sounds of the 70s and 80s will be bringing his new incarnation of the legendary band to Detroit next year.

It has been announced that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will be coming to Little Caesars Arena as part of a new tour.

They will be at LCA on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The show is one of 10 shows scheduled in North America for 2018.

It’s the first extensive North American tour in over 30 years.  The last ELO show in Detroit was in 1978.

With instantly recognizable hits like ‘Mr Blue Sky’, ‘Livin Thing’ and ‘Xanadu’, the shows are set to be a special run.

Tickets go on sale for the Detroit show on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.

In honor of the show, 104.3 WOMC will have a “Beat the Box office” contest starting Monday morning. Listen for your chance to score tickets ahead of the on sale date.

 

