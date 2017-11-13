Lady Gaga Stops Concert To Help Injured Fan [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Lady Gaga
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Beau Daniels

While Lady Gaga was doing her show in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena she noticed a fan who appeared to be injured. This happens often at concerts, but Gaga showed her compassion by stopping the concert to check on the bleeding lady, “Are you doing alright? Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? OK.”

Then Gaga found out who the injured person was and checked on her again, “Meredith, I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding. You OK? We’re gonna make sure you’re okay, alright?” Then she checked on Meredith again by giving her a backstage pass. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live