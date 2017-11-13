Lady Gaga Stops Concert To Help Injured Fan [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

While Lady Gaga was doing her show in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena she noticed a fan who appeared to be injured. This happens often at concerts, but Gaga showed her compassion by stopping the concert to check on the bleeding lady, “Are you doing alright? Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? OK.”

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017

Then Gaga found out who the injured person was and checked on her again, “Meredith, I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding. You OK? We’re gonna make sure you’re okay, alright?” Then she checked on Meredith again by giving her a backstage pass. More here.

