The 22-song set was recorded live at Wembley Stadium in London on June 24th, 2017 in front of 80,000 fans. It features all the greatest of ELO and there’s even a take on the Traveling Wilburys’ Handle With Care.

Wembley Or Bust will be available Friday November 17 as a two-CD/Blu-ray set as well as a triple-LP live album.

See the show in three minutes:

