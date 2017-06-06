Win Tickets To The Clinton River Cruise!

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.
Cruisin' the Motor City: Detroit Car Cruise Events 2017

Listen Live