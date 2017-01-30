More Stations By Location
Win Tickets to the Novi Home and Garden Show!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this May
Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this July
Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.
The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom Hill
The Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.
